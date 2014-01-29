GB skier Jade Etherington wins second World Cup gold

From the section

Britain's Jade Etherington has won a second downhill gold in two days at the IPC Alpine Skiing World Cup in Tignes, France.

Etherington, who is visually impaired, and guide Caroline Powell beat GB team-mate Kelly Gallagher and her guide, Charlotte Evans, by 0.46 seconds.

Etherington, 22, and Powell, 19, also won Tuesday's first downhill race for their maiden World Cup title.

They will next be in action in Friday's Super Combined event.

Both pairings are part of the GB team for March's Winter Paralympics in Sochi.