Para-snowboarder Matthew Robinson dies after injury

Australian para-snowboarder Matthew Robinson has died following neck and spinal injuries sustained at the IPCAS Snowboard World Cup finals in Spain.

The 29-year-old had surgery on the injuries last week after being injured in the finish area on the first run.

He spent eight days in a Sabadell hospital before being transported on an air ambulance to Melbourne.

However he suffered a cardiac arrest onboard during a scheduled stop in Kuwait.

Matthew was a world class and extremely popular athlete, a fact underlined by the vast number of support messages he received from around the world following last week's accident International Paralympic Committee president Philip Craven

He could not be revived following CPR from the air ambulance medical staff.

International Paralympic Committee president Philip Craven said: "The whole of the Paralympic movement is deeply saddened by this heartbreaking tragedy.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with Matthew's fiance, family, friends and team-mates at this difficult time.

"Matthew was a world class and extremely popular athlete, a fact underlined by the vast number of support messages he received from around the world following last week's accident. He sustained his injuries doing the sport he loved most."

Following his injuries, he was airlifted to hospital for surgery last Thursday. The following day he woke up and was responsive but remained in intensive care.

Robinson, who was the leader of the IPCAS World Cup rankings, has an arm impairment and competes in the upper-limb classification.

Para-snowboarding is making its Winter Olympics debut in Sochi next month but only for athletes with lower-limb impairments.