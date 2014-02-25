Britain's Maria Lyle sets world record on international debut

British sprinter Maria Lyle set a world record on her international debut at the IPC Athletics Grand Prix event in Dubai.

The 14-year-old from Dunbar in East Lothian, who has cerebral palsy, ran 31.01 seconds to win the T35 200m.

It was her first race since receiving her international classification.

It beat the world record of 32.27 seconds, set by Ping Lui of China in Espoo, Finland in 2005.

Last season, Lyle regularly beat the world record for both the 100 and 200m events in her category but the records were unable to be ratified without the international classification.

At only 13 she was also too young to compete for Great Britain at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Lyon in July.

She will be hoping to make it onto the GB team for August's European Championships in Swansea.