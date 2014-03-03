Sochi Paralympics 2014: No plans for boycott - IPC

Athletes are not planning to boycott the Sochi Winter Paralympics in Russia despite rising tension in the region.

Athletes from 45 nations are due to arrive in the city for Friday's opening ceremony, as Russia builds up troops in the nearby Crimea region of Ukraine.

The majority of British athletes are expected to have flown in by later on Monday, without advice not to compete.

"All the countries are happy to come here," said International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence.

"We're expecting to have 575 athletes by Friday and by Monday night athletes from 39 countries will be here, looking forward to the start of the Games."

Prince Edward, patron of the British Paralympic Association, will not attend on government advice.

Spence told BBC Radio 5 live: "We're monitoring what's going on and all the countries have been in touch with us because this is global news.

"But when you come to a Paralympic Games you are effectively in a bubble. Our focus, and that of the athletes, is to put on the best Games ever."

Marc Woods, the former British Paralympic swimmer, echoed Spence's comments.

"I would be absolutely focused on what I had been preparing for over four years," he said.

"The best athletes are mentally strong. Those who are thinking they could have trained more, they might be the ones looking for an excuse not to perform well.

"The ones that are ready will just be going there to do their job."

Sochi is around 300 miles from Crimea, across the Black Sea.