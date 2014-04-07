GB's Ali Jawad wins powerlifting World Championships gold

British Paralympian Ali Jawad claimed gold in the -59kg class at the 2014 IPC Powerlifting World Championships.

The 25-year-old saw his 185.5kg world record beaten by Iran's Hamzeh Mohammadi, who lifted 186kg, in the first round in Dubai.

However, Jawad responded in the second round by setting a new world record of 190kg, which proved enough to see him land top spot.

Jawad attempted 193kg in the third round with gold secured but failed.

Nigeria's Anthony Ulonnam (183kg) finished third to earn a bronze.