Richard Browne sets new T44 200m world record

American single-leg amputee sprinter Richard Browne has set a new 200m world record in his T44 category.

His time of 21.91 seconds at the Mt Sac Relay event in California beat the 22.08 set by compatriot Jarryd Wallace last year.

Browne, 23, broke British Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock's 100m world record (10.85) at last year's IPC World Championships.

He then improved it to 10.75 at the Anniversary Games in London.

"I'm truly blessed," he tweeted afterwards. "A great race against great competitors with a great outcome. I now own 4 WR's 60m, 100, 200m and 4x100m... o yea o yea!!!"

Browne had his leg amputated below the knee in 2009 after an accident where he slipped and crashed into a glass door.