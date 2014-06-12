GB wheelchair tennis: Jordanne Whiley impressed with form

Whiley has been playing wheelchair tennis since the age of three

Wheelchair tennis player Jordanne Whiley believes the sport is going from strength to strength in Great Britain.

The 22-year-old Paralympic bronze medallist recently helped the GB women to a silver medal at the World Team Cup in Netherlands.

She and partner Yui Kamiji, from Japan also triumphed in the women's doubles at the French Open at Roland Garros.

"Since London it has given people more drive to kick on to Rio," she told BBC Sport.

The Great Britain team came away with three medals from the World Team Cup with the quad team of Andy Lapthorne, Jamie Burdekin and Antony Cotterill beating the USA 2-1 to take gold.

The men's team of Gordon Reid, David Phillipson, Marc McCarroll and Ed Holt defeated Japan 2-1 in the bronze medal play-off for a first medal in their event since 1989.

Jordanne Whiley facts Born with brittle bone disease and started wheelchair tennis aged three

Became national singles champion aged 14

Made Paralympic debut in Beijing and won ladies doubles bronze with Lucy Shuker at London 2012

Father Keith won 100m bronze at the 1984 Paralympics in New York

Whiley and Kamiji, who also triumphed at January's Australian Open, will be hoping to win a third Grand Slam of the year at the wheelchair doubles events at Wimbledon from 4-6 July.

Lucy Shuker will also play in the women's doubles with Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock while Reid will link up with Tom Egberink of the Netherlands in the men's doubles.

And Whiley, who is now at a career high five for singles and two for doubles, hopes to build on her successes.

"It has been a good year so far but I've been working really hard to achieve it, so I am really pleased it is paying off," she added.

"But there is still so much I can bring to the game. At the moment I want to get into the top four in the world so I can get better seedings so I am still pushing myself hard."