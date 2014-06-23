Wheelchair basketball: GB women into World Championship quarters

Helen Freeman
Helen Freeman was Great Britain's key player with 36 points

Great Britain advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships with a 64-47 win over China.

The result leaves Britain with a 3-1 record in their round-robin and ensures they qualify with a game to spare.

Watford's Helen Freeman produced a superb display, firing Britain to victory with 36 points.

Head coach Miles Thompson praised the performance. "We're starting to show our depth," he said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story