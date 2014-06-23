Wheelchair basketball: GB women into World Championship quarters

Helen Freeman was Great Britain's key player with 36 points

Great Britain advanced to the quarter-finals of the Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships with a 64-47 win over China.

The result leaves Britain with a 3-1 record in their round-robin and ensures they qualify with a game to spare.

Watford's Helen Freeman produced a superb display, firing Britain to victory with 36 points.

Head coach Miles Thompson praised the performance. "We're starting to show our depth," he said.