GB women's wheelchair basketball team lose to USA in quarter-finals

Sophie Carrigill wants to secure GB's highest-ever finish at the Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships

Great Britain lost 53-41 to reigning champions USA in the quarter-finals at the Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championship, but can still earn their best-ever position in the competition.

Judith Hamer top scored in Toronto with 14 points as Britain produced a gritty performance against the Americans.

Britain, whose previous best finish is sixth, play France on Friday (18:00 BST) in their first play-off game.

Captain Sophie Carrigill said: "We're going to make sure we get fifth place."

Britain had qualified from their round robin with victories over Brazil, Japan and China, but could not find a way past a strong USA team.

Head coach Miles Thompson said: "We just didn't make shots - it's really that simple. But the effort's there, the desire's there and we look forward to playing France."

GB Women's highest-ever position at a World Championships was achieved at the last tournament in Birmingham in 2010 and the 1994 Championship at Stoke Mandeville.