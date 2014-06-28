GB women's wheelchair basketball team beat France in Toronto

Great Britain's Helen Freeman scored 29 points in the victory against France

Great Britain beat France 58-41 to remain on course for their highest ever finish at the Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championship.

GB, whose previous best is sixth in 2010 and 1994, face Australia in Toronto on Sunday in a play-off to determine fifth and sixth place.

Helen Freeman led the scoring with 29 points as Britain bounced back from Friday's quarter-final defeat by USA.

Freeman, 25, said: "We feel really good ahead of the game tomorrow."

Britain qualified for the quarter-finals with victories over Brazil, Japan and China in the round robin, but lost 53-41 to reigning champions USA.