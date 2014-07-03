Wimbledon 2014: Whiley targets wheelchair doubles success

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I broke my leg 26 times' - GB tennis star Whiley

British women's number one Jordanne Whiley hopes to move another step closer to a career Grand Slam at this weekend's Wimbledon wheelchair doubles.

Whiley and Japanese partner Yui Kamiji have already won the Australian Open and French Open and are top seeds.

But London Paralympic doubles bronze medallist Whiley, 22, admits that there is pressure on the pair.

"People may expect us to win but we have to put it to one side and focus on the match," she told BBC Sport.

"Wimbledon is my favourite tournament of the year and I love all the tradition around it. It is a pleasure to play there and we get a great response from the crowd."

Whiley's performances this season, which also included a singles title in Atlanta and helping GB to bronze at the World Team Cup in May, have seen her reach her reach number five in singles and number two in doubles behind Kamiji.

Jordanne Whiley facts Born with brittle bone disease and started wheelchair tennis aged three

Became national singles champion aged 14

Made Paralympic debut in Beijing and won ladies doubles bronze with Lucy Shuker at London 2012

Father Keith won 100m bronze at the 1984 Paralympics in New York

The pair will start their campaign on Friday against Germany's Katharina Kruger and former world number one doubles player Sharon Walraven from the Netherlands.

The other semi-final features the defending Dutch champions Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot against Britain's Lucy Shuker and Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock.

But Whiley believes the teamwork between herself and Kamiji, who is now the world's top-ranked player in both singles and doubles, will be an advantage at Wimbledon.

"Yui and I have become good friends and have built up a nice bond and make each other laugh," she said.

"We both have a similar style of game, which is good because when people play us they find difficult to find weaknesses. Usually in doubles you play on the weaker player but our opponents don't know what to do against us which gives us the upper hand.

"Grass is difficult to push on but we both have strong sliced backhands which we will use a lot and I think we have a really good chance.

"We are probably going in as favourites and it will be nice to have the crowd behind me but all of the other pairs, especially Jiske and Aniek will be working hard to figure out how to beat us."

In the men's doubles, Scot Gordon Reid, who is now at a career-high three in singles and four in doubles, will play with Dutch world number 13 Tom Egberink but the pair face a tough semi-final against the top two players in the world, Japan's Shingo Kunieda and Frenchman Stephane Houdet, who are also the defending champions.