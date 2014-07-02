Amy Truesdale waits for para-taekwondo Paralympic decision

Amy Truesdale says it will be 'massive' for para-taekwondo to be added to the Paralympic programme

Britain's world para-taekwondo champion Amy Truesdale hopes she will be given the chance to add Paralympic gold to her achievements before retiring.

Truesdale, who has part of her left arm missing, won her class at the World Championships in Russia last month.

A decision on whether para-taekwondo is added to the schedule for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics is due in October.

"Everyone connected with the sport will have everything crossed for the Paralympic announcement," she said.

"I will be 31 then but I will always continue to do taekwondo until physically I can't do it any more."

Only the Kyorugi discipline is being considered for inclusion in the Paralympics.

Amy Truesdale (far left) was upgraded from a silver medal to a gold after the recent World Championships

Badminton also wants to be added to the Tokyo programme, with the International Paralympic Committee set to announce its decision on 23 October.

Truesdale, who is also European champion, said it would be "massive" for her sport to achieve Paralympic status.

"It will be a brilliant way to raise the profile for disabled people and encourage a lot more people to do the sport," she told GB Taekwondo.

The Chester-based fighter was beaten by 47-year-old Canadian Lisa Standeven at the World Championships in Moscow, but was upgraded from silver to gold when the K44 class was reclassified.

World Taekwondo Federation officials ruled the duo should not have competed against each other because they have different disabilities.

The Tokyo Paralympic Games will be held from 25 August to 6 September 2020.