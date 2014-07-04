Wimbledon 2014: GB's Jordanne Whiley in wheelchair doubles final

Kamiji and Whiley have formed a solid partnership over the past 12 months

Britain's Jordanne Whiley and Yui Kamiji of Japan will face defending champions Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot from the Netherlands in the Wimbledon wheelchair doubles final.

Whiley and Kamiji beat Germany's Katharina Kruger and Sharon Walraven of the Netherlands 6-0 6-2.

The pair are hoping to win their third Grand Slam title of the year.

Griffioen and Van Koot defeated Britain's Lucy Shuker and Germany's Sabine Ellerbrock 6-1 6-0.

Whiley and Kamiji, who were beaten by Griffioen and van Koot in last year's final, were confident from the start and broke in the second game of the match.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I broke my leg 26 times' - GB tennis star Whiley

The pair, who now occupy the top two places in the doubles world rankings, showed greater variety in their shots and quickly wrapped up the opening set.

Their dominance continued in the second set and, although Kruger and Walraven managed to win two games, the top seeds eased their way into Sunday's final.

"I felt like we were really attacking today and it obviously worked just losing the two games," said Whiley.

"Yui and I have built up a lot of confidence playing together now and our game styles complement each other well. We're pretty fast around the court and that helps on the grass.

"There is more pressure now we've won a couple of Grand Slams and we're top seeds, but we're getting used to that and we are determined to go one step further in the final and win."

It was a similar story in their semi-final for Griffioen and van Koot, who had lost to Whiley and Kamiji at the French Open.

They battled in the windy conditions for a 4-1 lead, with Shuker broken twice, and a Griffioen forehand sealed the set.

Ellerbrock and Shuker's hopes of getting back into the game were damaged further when the German was broken in the opening game of the second set and too many unforced errors cost them dearly against the Dutch duo's power and accuracy.

But Britain's Gordon Reid and Dutch partner Tom Egberink lost 1-6 6-4 6-2 to top seeds and defending champions Shingo Kunieda from Japan and Frenchman Stephane Houdet in the men's semi-finals.