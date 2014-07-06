Wimbledon 2014: Jordanne Whiley wins wheelchair doubles

Britain's Jordanne Whiley and Yui Kamiji of Japan defeated Dutch pair Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot to win the Wimbledon ladies' wheelchair doubles title.

Whiley and Kamiji, the number one seeds, avenged their loss in the 2013 final with a 2-6 6-2 7-5 victory to secure shared prize money of £12,000.

Whiley, 22, became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam wheelchair title at the Australian Open.

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I broke my leg 26 times' - GB tennis star Whiley

The duo have since won the French Open.

Victory at the US Open, which begins on 25 August, would complete the Grand Slam.

"I was really nervous and disappointed the first set didn't go our way," Whiley told BBC Sport.

"I put a towel over my head, thought that I will only get one shot at a Wimbledon final and that was the turning point.

"There's pressure now because we're three-quarters of the way to a Grand Slam, but I'll be working hard until then."

Whiley, from Halesowen, and 20-year-old Kamiji were a break up in the final set, only for the number two seeds to level at 5-5.

But, after another break in game 11, Whiley served out for the match.