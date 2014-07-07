GB men's wheelchair basketball team beat Mexico to top group
Great Britain's male wheelchair basketball team finished top of their group after beating Mexico 74-54 at the World Championships in South Korea.
Ian Sagar, with 14 points, top scored for Britain as they finished with three wins out of three in Group A.
"It was a scrappy game and we weren't up to our best, but we still scored 74 points, which showed commitment," said head coach Haj Bhania.
Britain go into a second group stage to battle for a quarter-final place.
Their pool, Group E, consists of six teams, but they will only play three matches - against Iran on Tuesday, Japan on Wednesday and Spain on Thursday.
The top four teams in Group E will qualify for Saturday's quarter-finals. The final will take place on Monday, 14 July.