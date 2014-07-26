Matt Skelhon leads GB shooters to world success

Skelhon won Paralympic gold in Beijing in 2008

Matt Skelhon led the way with a gold and a silver as Great Britain won eight medals at the IPC Shooting World Championships in Germany.

The 29-year-old was second in the R3 10m Air Rifle Prone before triumphing in the R6 50m Free Rifle Prone event.

There was also team gold for Mandy Pankhurst, Di Coates and Karen Butler in the R2 10m Air Rifle Standing.

James Bevis won silver in the R9 50m rifle SH2, which is not a Paralympic event.

He then teamed up with Richard Davies and Tim Jeffrey to win bronze in both the R4 10m Air Rifle Standing and R5 10m Air Rifle Prone events while Butler, Lorraine Lambert and Lesley Baldwin were third in the 50m Rifle 3 Position Women's competition.

Butler also won bronze in the demonstration Falling Target rifle event on Saturday's final day of competition.

Matt Skelhon facts He started shooting in 2006 after being left paralysed in a car accident He won gold at the Beijing Paralympics in the R3 10m Air Rifle Prone competition His trademark at the Beijing Games was a red mohican hairstyle At London 2012 he won silver in the R3 10m Air Rifle Prone and bronze in the R6 50m Air Rifle Prone

It was Skelhon's first world title and having qualified for the final in first place he built up a comfortable lead by the halfway stage and his winning score of 209.5 was a new finals world record.

"I am over the moon. I really wanted to win having just missed out in the 10m event," he said.

"It was difficult conditions out there, fairly windy, but I know I can shoot well in the wind. When it came to the final the wind dropped a bit, so that gave me even more of an advantage."