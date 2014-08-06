European Championships: Steph Slater wins two golds in Eindhoven

Steph Slater took more than a second off the world record on her way to gold in the S8 100m butterfly

Steph Slater won two titles in a day to lead the GB team to another five golds at the IPC Swimming European Championships in Eindhoven.

The Preston swimmer set a new world record to triumph in the S8 100m butterfly in the morning and then followed it up with a win in the 200m individual medley.

"I'm totally amazed with what I have done," the 23-year-old told BBC Sport.

But Ellie Simmonds had to settle for silver in the S6 50m freestyle.

The 19-year-old four-time Paralympic champion was beaten by 0.04 seconds by Ukraine's Yelyzaveta Mereshko.

"It was a great race and it's good to have new challengers coming through," said Simmonds.

"I set new personal bests in the event in the heat and the final, and she [Mereshko] pushed me all the way to that."

Former Paralympic swimmer and BBC Radio 5 Live pundit Kate Grey "Steph Slater's performances in both races were outstanding. Considering a year ago she hadn't competed in a major international competition, it has been a meteoric rise for her and she is now one of the stars of the GB Para-swimming team as they work towards the Rio Games."

Slater, who swims using one arm after suffering nerve damage in 2011, was a talented able-bodied swimmer, but the problems kept her out of the pool until 2012 when she realised that she could compete in Para-swimming.

She started strongly in the butterfly event and held on to clock one minute 8.20 seconds, beating American Jessica Long's mark of 1:09.60.

And after trailing Russian Olesya Vladykina after the third breaststroke leg of the medley, she came through strongly in the freestyle to win by 4.63 seconds in a time of 2:41.73.

"Mentally I had to look at it as two races on two days," Slater added. "I went to bed after my morning swim and woke up and got focused again but it was tough."

Ollie Hynd added the European title in the SM8 medley to his Commonwealth gold in the same event

Andrew Mullen set a new European record of 37.66 seconds to win the S5 50m butterfly for his first major international title, while Commonwealth Games champion Ollie Hynd retained his European SM8 medley title.

Stephanie Millward beat team-mate Amy Marren into silver in the S9 100m freestyle for her second gold of the week.

Millward, who has multiple sclerosis, finished strongly in a time of one minute 4.08 seconds, 0.14 seconds clear of the 15-year-old.

"It's amazing. I didn't expect that," admitted Millward. "The 100 free is Amy's race and I know I have to give everything. I'm a bit shocked with the time, but gold is a gold."

Sascha Kindred took silver in the S6 50m freestyle after Germany's Sebastian Iwanow, who won the race, was disqualified but then re-instated.

And there were also silvers for Scott Quin (S14 100m breaststroke) and Hannah Russell (S12 200m individual medley), as well as bronzes for Aaron Moores and Nicole Lough in the S14 100m breaststroke.