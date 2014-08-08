Para-canoe: British paddlers win three world titles in Russia

Media playback is not supported on this device Paracanoe champ Dickins targets gold

Great Britain won three gold medals and a silver on day three of the Para-canoe World Championships in Moscow, Russia.

Anne Dickins, 47, won the K1 (LTA) 200m in a time of 49.7 seconds to become the first Para-canoeist to go under 50 seconds in the event's history.

The K1 (LTA) final was delayed by a day until Friday because of thunderstorms.

Andrea Green retained her V1 (LTA) 200m title, Emma Wiggs took gold in the V1 (TA) 200m while Ian Marsden won silver in the K1 (A) 200m.

That brings Britain's tally in Moscow to six gold medals and three silvers - their most successful championships to date.

"It was a fantastic race and I really enjoyed it," said Dickins.

"I worked so hard over the winter in every way you can possibly imagine. It's lovely to feel that hard work actually means something."