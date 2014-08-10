World Wheelchair Rugby: Great Britain beat Denmark to finish fifth

Great Britain have never won a medal at a major tournament

Great Britain's wheelchair rugby team have finished fifth at the World Championships after beating hosts Denmark 52-48 in Odense.

GB had qualified for the play-off with a 55-45 win over New Zealand on Saturday.

The Danes were leading 15-14 at the end of the first quarter, but GB overturned the lead to take a hard-fought contest.

GB's Ayaz Bhuta, 25, was named player of the tournament as Britain finished as the highest-ranked European team.

A young GB side won five of their seven matches in Denmark, including a pool match victory over the host nation by the same 52-48 scoreline.