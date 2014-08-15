Parasailing: Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell aim for sixth title

Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell won bronze at London 2012

Alexandra Rickham and Niki Birrell are chasing their sixth consecutive world title at the Disabled Sailing Combined World Championships in Canada.

The Paralympic bronze medallists are part of an 11-strong British team competing in the three-person Sonar, the two-person SKUD and the one-person 2.4mR in Halifax from 19-24 August.

The Sonar trio of John Robertson, Hannah Stodel and Stephen Thomas have claimed podium positions at all five events they have competed at this year.

Helena Lucas and Megan Pascoe are expected to be among the front-runners in the one-person 2.4mR event, and will also be joined by up-and-coming squad sailor Will Street.