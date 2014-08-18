European Championships: David Weir out with tendonitis

Weir won gold for England at the Commonwealth Games

British wheelchair racer David Weir has pulled out of this week's IPC Athletics European Championships with injury.

The 35-year-old six-time Paralympic champion has tendonitis in his arm.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson - BBC Sport "This is a huge blow both for David and for the competition. Everyone wanted to see him and Marcel Hug up against each other on the track in a major international meeting for the first time since London 2012. "His absence will also affect the British team's medal target."

He was due to compete in four races in Swansea against Swiss rival Marcel Hug with the event starting on Tuesday.

"I'm absolutely devastated to have pulled out of Swansea. I've had a tendonitis problem since Glasgow and unfortunately I'm not in a position to compete," Weir said.

"I'm determined to come back stronger to ensure that I'm up and running for next year's World Championships in Doha and then the Paralympic Games in Rio."

Weir, who won four golds at London 2012, took a break last year and missed the World Championships in Lyon.

But he had looked in superb form at the Commonwealth Games, where he won gold in the Para-sport T54 1,500m.

In his absence, Mikhail Huggins, who is the guide runner to visually impaired sprinter Libby Clegg, will captain the Great Britain team at the competition.