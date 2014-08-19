IPC European Championships: Jonnie Peacock wins gold

Peacock added the European crown to his world and Olympic titles

Paralympic champions Jonnie Peacock and Hannah Cockroft claimed golds as GB won 15 medals on the first day of the IPC Athletics European Championships in Swansea.

Amputee sprinter Peacock triumphed in the T44 100m to complete the set of European, Paralympic and World titles.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft, 22, did the same in the T34 100m, finishing 1.4 seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

There was also double gold for Sammi Kinghorn, 18, in the T53 100 and 400m.

The wheelchair racer, making her GB debut, beat the only other competitor in both events, Turkey's Hamide Kurt, for a memorable day's work.

"The 100 and 400m events are totally different races so to be on the podium is amazing but they were both tough events," she told BBC Sport.

Media playback is not supported on this device Interview - T53 400m European champion Sammi Kinghorn

Peacock, 21, who missed part of the season with a back problem, showed he is getting back to his best, leading from start to finish in his final to beat Germany's Felix Streng in a time of 11.26 seconds.

"I'm really pleased I could come here and execute the race," he said.

"It is hard to stay focused when everyone says you are going to win but you don't get a gold medal until you win the race.

"The headwind was strong and I made an error at about 60m but I was able to recover from that and it is really nice to now hold all three international titles."

Cockroft's winning time of 18.53 seconds was well down on the world record of 17.31 seconds she set earlier this year, while team-mate Mel Nicholls won a first major international medal with bronze.

"I was comfortable out there," said Cockroft.

"I know the 100m is my strongest event and it was about going out there, laying down a marker and showing the rest of the girls I mean business, especially ahead of the 800m final on Friday.

"It's my first European title so it is a special moment for me and I now want to go and complete the double.

"I want to be one of the best wheelchair racers in the world. I'm getting there slowly but surely."

Hannah Cockroft has won a clean sweep of international titles

There was also gold for Ireland's visually impaired Jason Smyth, who put aside the issues around his reclassification on the eve of competition to win the T12 100m.

Three-time Paralympic champion Stephen Miller won silver in the F32 club throw but was unhappy with Russian winner Vladislav Frolov.

"If you look at his throw, it's not the same as all the other guys," said the 34-year-old, whose best effort was 30.68m, well behind Frolov's 34.10.

"The guys are clued up on classification and it is up to the International Paralympic Committee to get things right.

"They are working hard and things have changed but this competition was spoiled by a classification decision."

GB medals:

Gold: Sammi Kinghorn (T53 100 and 400m), Jonnie Peacock (T44 100m), Hannah Cockroft (T34 100m)

Silver: Kieran Tscherniawsky (F34 discus), Stephen Miller (F32 club), Graeme Ballard (TT36 100m), Rob Smith (T52 1,500m)

Bronze: Laura Sugar (T44 100m), Jordan Howe (T35 100m), Paul Blake (T36 100m), Rhys Jones (T37 100m), Bradley Wigley (T38 100m), Mel Nicholls (T34 100m), Moatez Jomni (T53 800m)