IPC European Championships: Lyle, Bushell and McBride win gold

Lyle has been posting fast times for a couple of years

Scottish teenager Maria Lyle marked her arrival on the international stage at the age of just 14 with gold in the T35 100m at the IPC Athletics European Championships.

The world record holder won in 14.92 seconds - almost a second-and-a-half ahead of her nearest rival.

"I can't believe it but I have been working really hard and I'm so glad it has paid off," she told BBC Sport.

There was also gold for wheelchair racer Mickey Bushell in the T53 100m.

Lyle, who has cerebral palsy, has been running spectacular times for a couple of years but was only able to run in international competition from this year.

But the athlete from Dunbar in East Lothian showed great maturity against her rivals to add to the GB gold medal haul.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson "Maria Lyle looked so young out there and seemed so nervous on the start line but once she started running she was fantastic and looked very composed. I think at 14 it can be hard to comprehend the size of the event but I'm glad it didn't get to her. She is very talented but needs to be carefully managed because so much can go right but also go wrong over the next few years."

"I was a bit nervous but managed to control my nerves and think about what I needed to do," she added.

"I don't think about the fact that I'm the world-record holder; I just want to do the best I can and improve technically."

Lyle's room-mate Erin McBride (16) earlier claimed gold in the T13 100m.

The Liverpool athlete, who is visually impaired, had finished second in Tuesday's 400m but with only two competitors in the event, did not get a medal.

But she beat her only other rival, Germany's Janne Sophie Engeleiter over the shorter distance for gold.

"I came out here today determined not to miss out on a medal again," she said. "It feels so good to have done my part for the team."

Paralympic champion Bushell (24), who has been struggling with a shoulder problem, was pleased to be back on the top of the podium for the first time since London.

"It meant a lot to me to win here. I needed to make a good start and I was a bit slow but we are getting there.

"The injury set me back quite a lot and I still have plenty to work on."

But world champion Sophie Hahn could only finish second in the T38 100m in 13.72 seconds, behind Russian Margarita Goncharova (13.44), with Hahn's team-mate Olivia Breen third.

And Commonwealth Games champion Libby Clegg was forced to pull out of the remainder of the competition with a viral infection.

The 24-year-old had looked below par in Tuesday's T12 100m semi-final.

Northern Ireland's Michael McKillop showed he is back to full fitness after a career-threatening foot injury with gold for Ireland in the T38 800m.

Wheelchair racers Isaac Towers (15) and Ben Rowlings (18) showed their potential with silver and bronze in the T34 800m, while Paul Blake added to his 100m bronze with silver in the T36 400m and there was also silver for javelin thrower Kyron Duke.

After winning bronze at the Commonwealth Games, Jade Jones again finished third in the T54 5,000m and fellow wheelchair racer Stephen Osbourne was third in the T51 100m.