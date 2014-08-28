World Rowing Championships: GB claim gold and silver in Amsterdam

Tom Aggar claimed silver in the men's arms-only single scull

Great Britain's para-rowing team have won a gold and silver on day five of the World Championships in Amsterdam.

The para-rowing mixed coxed four of Pamela Relph, Grace Clough, Dan Brown, James Fox and cox Oliver James successfully defended their title.

They led from the start and crossed the line five seconds ahead of USA at the Bosbaan rowing lake.

Beijing gold medallist Tom Aggar claimed silver in the men's arms-only single scull.

The Briton finished second behind defending champion Erik Horrie of Australia.

"It feels very good," said Aggar, whose last major medal was gold at the 2011 World Championships. "It's been a while now since I've been on the podium."

Clough, who a year ago had not even been in the mixed four, said: "I'm stunned. I don't know what to say. It was all a bit of a blur."

Britain's Rachel Morris, a former Paralympic hand-cycling champion who switched sports last year, missed out on a medal after finishing fifth in the final of the women's arms and shoulders single sculls.