Para-Cycling: Karen Darke & David Stone among medals for GB

Karen Darke won a silver medal at the London 2012 Paralympics

Karen Darke claimed silver in the women's H3 time-trial as Britain won two medals on the third day of the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships.

Darke, who also won a silver medal at the Paralympics two years ago, finished 16.91 seconds behind winner Alicia Brelsford-Dana in the United States.

The 43-year-old will have a chance to add another podium finish when she competes in the H3 road race on Monday.

Earlier, David Stone took bronze in the men's T2 time trial in Greenville.

Stone finished the 16.6km course in 30 minutes 33 seconds to cross the line 2min 01.88secs behind German Hans Peter, who won gold.

Those two medals take Britain's total haul in South Carolina to four, with Dame Sarah Storey set to return in the women's C5 road race on Sunday as she looks to add to the gold she won in the C5 time trial on Friday.