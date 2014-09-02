Para-Cycling: David Stone & Karen Darke add to GB medal tally

Karen Darke won both a silver and a bronze in the championships in the United States

Great Britain's David Stone won silver and Karen Darke a bronze on the final day of the UCI Para-Cycling Road World Championships in South Carolina.

Stone, who won a bronze medal in Saturday's time trial, finished second in the men's T2 road race behind Germany's Hans-Peter Durst.

Darke was third in the women's H3 road race as she followed up her silver from the H3 time trial.

The performances took GB's medal tally to eight at the championships.

Britain won three golds, including two for Dame Sarah Storey in the C5 time trial and road race.

The team also claimed two silver medals and three bronzes.