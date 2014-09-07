US Open: Andy Lapthorne wins quad singles title

Andy Lapthorne celebrates winning match point against David Wagner

Britain's Andy Lapthorne has won his first Grand Slam singles title with victory in the wheelchair quad final at the US Open in New York.

The 23-year-old from Middlesex defeated American world number one David Wagner 7-5 6-2 at Flushing Meadows.

Lapthorne had lost to Wagner in his final round-robin match.

"For the US Open to be my first Grand Slam singles title is so special because I love this place, the whole city is just great," said Lapthorne.

"I've visualised that match point before and when it happened I couldn't believe it. That's what I've always dreamed of.

Andy Lapthorne's titles US Open quad singles - 2014 Australian Open quad doubles - 2011, 2012, 2014 Paralympic Games silver medallist - 2012

"David is a legend of our division, so to beat him makes it all the more special. We always have tough battles as he sets the standard.

"Today was all heart and I felt like I served really well. I kept it consistent rather than big and that was my plan beforehand. My dad told me I always do things two years after Andy Murray and I've done it again with the title here."

Lapthorne had previously enjoyed his best results in doubles, winning three Australian Open titles and Paralympic silver in 2012 but this win sees him return to second in the world behind Wagner.

His victory capped an excellent couple of days for Britain's wheelchair players, with Jordanne Whiley completing the calendar Grand Slam of doubles titles with Japan's Yui Kamiji.