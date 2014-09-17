David Phillipson: British tennis star back in world's top 15

Phillipson and British doubles partner Marc McCarroll won an event in South Carolina

British number three wheelchair tennis player David Phillipson feels there is more to come after returning to the top 15 in the singles world rankings for the first time since 2011.

The 25-year-old Nottinghamshire player won a doubles title and reached finals in both singles and doubles at other tournaments to jump two places.

"I don't think my performances have been 100%. There's room for improvement," said Phillipson.

"But it's been a good two weeks."

Phillipson is in action at the Tennis Canada International this week, two weeks on from starting his North American campaign at the Birmingham Canadian Classic in Toronto.

He hit good form in Canada, beating Australian top seed Adam Kellerman in the singles semi-finals before losing to Japan's world number nine Takashi Sanada in the final.

A combination of Sanada and Kellerman then thwarted Phillipson and partner Yoann Quilliou 6-2, 6-3 in the doubles final.

But Phillipson did win the PTR Championships men's doubles title on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, teaming up with fellow Brit Marc McCarroll to beat David Eads and Kellerman in the final.