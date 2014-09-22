Special Olympics European Games: GB team win 103 medals

Leanne Peters won three golds in her events in Antwerp

Great Britain won 103 medals, including 41 golds, at the Special Olympics European Summer Games in Belgium.

The team of 49 athletes were among the 2,000 competitors with intellectual (learning) disabilities from 58 countries who took part.

GB won medals in each of the seven sports they competed in, with cyclist Leanne Peters claiming three golds.

The 29-year-old from Blanefield, who represents Scotland West, won the 5k and 10k road races and 10k time trial.

Her team-mate Ruairidh Brown claimed the first gold medal of the Games, winning the men's 15k road race in 24 minutes 15 seconds.

The gymnastics team won 20 gold medals, with Cailiegh Quail from Jersey and Scotland's Georgia Carslaw both taking five apiece.

Media playback is not supported on this device Identical twins win table-tennis bronze

In the table tennis competition, Bournemouth twins Alistair and Duncan Feltham won bronze in the men's doubles, while Duncan also won silver in the singles.

There was also success in athletics, badminton, judo and swimming.

"This has been a very special two weeks for us and our athletes," said Special Olympics GB CEO Karen Wallin.

"From a Prime Minister's Downing Street GB Team reception; to winning the historic first gold medal of the 2014 Special Olympics European Games; to athletes performing at their personal best; it is hard to quantify the huge success of this brilliant Belgium experience.

"The performances, passion and endeavour of our athletes, coaches, families, supporters and friends has hit new heights and has to be seen to be believed. This has been a festival of sport, joy and human spirit.

"Our athletes will remember these experiences, together with the fun and friendships they have enjoyed, for the rest of their lives."

GB SQUAD

AQUATICS: Emma Birley (Castlemilk, Lockerbie), Samuel Pattinson (Gretna, Dumfriesshire), Adam Meanwell (Grantham, Lincolnshire), Charles Culwick (Hawkwell, Essex), Kieran Neary (Benfleet, Essex), Scott Cleaver (Canvey Island, Essex), Ann-Marie Reid (Dundee), Dylan Thorburn (Tayport, Fife), Maria Orsi (Arbroath), Jacqueline Minchin (Ceredigion), Natalie Moon (Kingston upon Hull)

ATHLETICS: Fleur O'Donohue (Nuneaton, Warwickshire), Niall Finlayson (Cambusbarron, Stirling), Jennifer Power (Glasgow), Linzi Finnigan (Croftfoot, Glasgow), Alicia Bradshaw (Wagey, Worcestershire), Gary Starkey (Hoarwithy, Herefordshire), Edward Williams (Leeds, Yorkshire) Nicholas Mann (Norton, Sheffield)

BADMINTON: Catherine Carson (Hawkley, Wigan), Mark Goulder (Banks, Southport), Samantha Monk (Shevington, Wigan), Kerry Duncan (Arbroath)

CYCLING: David Jackson (Glasgow), Gary Winslow (Clydebank, Glasgow), Leanne Peters (Blanefield, Glasgow), Ruairidh Brown (North Allerton, East Kilbridge), Rosemary Hollingsworth (Shefford, Bedfordshire), Daniel Weston (Newport, Barnstaple, Devon)

GYMNASTICS: David Rae (Thornlie Bank, Glasgow), Georgia Carslaw (Castlemilk, Glasgow), Ramsay Meiklem (Kilbarchan, Renfrewshire, Paisley), Aaron Bonnar (St Saviour, Jersey), Alex Buesnel (St Saviour, Jersey), Cailiegh Quail (St Helier, Jersey), Chloe Russell (St Helier, Jersey), James Lang (St Helier, Jersey), Jessica Vieira (St Saviour, Jersey)

JUDO: John Kane (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire), Zoe Kane (Peterhead, Aberdeenshire), Holly Tadman (St Leonards on Sea, East Sussex), Thomas Farley (Peasmarsh, Nr. Rye, East Sussex), Daniel Amel-Azizpour (Bradley Stoke, Bristol)

TABLE TENNIS: Jennifer Turner (Wem, Shropshire), Jeffrey Jarvis (Trains Cheshire - lives Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire), Alistair Feltham (Winton, Bournemouth), Duncan Feltham (Winton, Bournemouth), George Gibson (Montrose, Angus), Emma Hunt (Bushbury, Wolverhampton)