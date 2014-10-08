GB trio qualify for Wheelchair Tennis Singles Masters

Whiley made her Singles Masters debut last year when the event was held in California

British trio Jordanne Whiley, Gordon Reid and Andy Lapthorne have all reached next month's Wheelchair Tennis Singles Masters at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The event features the world's top eight men's and women's players and the top four quad players.

It takes place at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre from 26-30 November.

"I hope it will inspire me to another personal best performance," said doubles grand slam winner Whiley.

The 22-year-old, who is currently ranked sixth in the world in singles, made sporting history last month when she picked up her fourth Grand Slam women's wheelchair doubles title of the season at the US Open with partner Yui Kamij. In doing so, she became the first Briton to win the same event at all four Grand Slams in the same calendar year.

Wheelchair Masters entries Men's singles: Shingo Kunieda (Japan), Stephane Houdet (France), Gordon Reid (Great Britain), Gustavo Fernandez (Argentina), Joachim Gerard (Belgium), Maikel Scheffers (Netherlands), Nicolas Peifer (France), Takuya Miki (Japan) Women's singles: Yui Kamiji (Japan), Jiske Griffioen (Netherlands), Aniek van Koot (Netherlands), Sabine Ellerbrock (Germany), Marjolein Buis (Netherlands), Jordanne Whiley (Great Britain), Sharon Walraven (Netherlands), Kgothatso Montjane (South Africa). Quad singles: David Wagner (USA), Lucas Sithole (South Africa), Andy Lapthorne (Great Britain), Dylan Alcott (Australia)

"I hope that we'll have lots of fans cheering us on once again, just like we had at the Paralympics," said London 2012 bronze medallist Whiley.

"It will be so good to be back at the place where I won in 2012. After reaching the last four of the Singles Masters on my debut last year I'm excited to see what the Masters holds for me this year."

Reid, 23, goes into the event at a career-high three in the men's singles rankings, and last week the Scot retained his title at the Open de la Baie Somme in France. Lapthorne, 23, also made it a memorable year for British wheelchair tennis when he won the quad singles title at the US Open and is second in the world.

Before the event in London, Whiley, Reid and Lapthorne will be among those in action in the Doubles Masters in California from 5-9 November with Whiley and Kamiji bidding to retain their doubles title.