Oscar Pistorius 'unlikely to compete again' after jail term

Pistorius, nicknamed Blade Runner, has won six gold medals at three Paralympic Games

Oscar Pistorius is unlikely to want to compete in Paralympic events again, according to the psychiatrist who assessed him during his trial for killing his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp.

South African athlete Pistorius was given a five-year prison sentence after being convicted of culpable homicide.

The leg amputee sprinter, 27, will not be allowed to compete in International Paralympic Committee events until 2019.

Professor Jonathan Scholtz said he "seriously doubts" he will return.

Scholtz carried out a month-long study of Pistorius's mental state during the course of his trial.

He told BBC Radio 5 live: "During the assessment there was almost a bit of relief from his side that he did not have to follow that very active schedule and all that pressure week in and week out.

"He was not one of those guys who the night before a competition could chill out and be all relaxed. He became very anxious. He was put through a lot every time he had to race.

"He had a lot of adversity as well, to fight for his career. That was immense pressure and this was like a little holiday from that and I could see the relief."

Pistorius's early life Pistorius had his lower legs amputated at the age of 11 months, having been born without a fibula in either leg By the age of two, Pistorius had his first pair of prosthetic legs and within days he had mastered them He played water polo and rugby in secondary school. He also played cricket, tennis, took part in triathlons and Olympic club wrestling and was an enthusiastic boxer In June 2003, he shattered his knee playing rugby and on the advice of doctors took up track running to aid his rehabilitation

Pistorius's defence lawyer said his client was expected to serve 10 months in prison, with the rest under house arrest.

The IPC's decision to bar Pistorius from competition for the duration of his five-year sentence will mean he misses the 2016 Paralympics in Rio.

In September, the IPC had said that it would not block Pistorius, who has won six gold medals at three Paralympic Games, if he had served his sentence and wanted to compete at Rio.

Media playback is not supported on this device IPC will decide Pistorius future - Grey-Thompson

"I wouldn't say it's a U-turn or ban. What we've said throughout this is that we would respect whatever decision is made by the South African court," said Craig Spence, director of communications for the IPC.

"In our rules, regardless of whether Oscar Pistorius is released early or not, it is still a five-year sentence so the earliest he would be able to compete - if he wanted to - is 2019."

Spence added: "Regardless of whether Oscar comes back or not, the Paralympic movement goes from strength to strength.

"He did so much for the Paralympic movement when he made his debut in Athens in 2004, but London 2012 showed the world that the Paralympic movement wasn't about one athlete."

Asked what he would say to Pistorius about a potential return after his ban has been served, Spence said: "I would say it is purely his decision.

"At the moment we have got lots of athletes training for the Rio 2016 Games and we want to make that the most successful ever."

Pistorius, nicknamed Blade Runner after the prosthetic limbs that replace the lower part of his legs, made history by becoming the first amputee sprinter to compete at the Olympics during London 2012.

He also became the first Paralympian to win an able-bodied world championship medal when South Africa finished second in the 4x400m relay in 2011.

Pistorius did not run in the final but was eligible for a silver medal as he ran in the heats.

Pistorius's Paralympic medals Athens 2004: Gold 200m (T44); Bronze 100m (T44) Beijing 2008: Gold 100m (T44), 200m (T44), 400m (T44) London 2012: Gold 400m (T44), 4x100m relay (T42-46); Silver 200m (T44)

The International Olympic Committee has yet to reveal its stance on whether it will allow him to compete at its events again.

But, in a statement, the IOC said: "We take note of the court's decision. This is a human tragedy for the family of Reeva Steenkamp and also for Oscar Pistorius.

"We hope very much that time will bring comfort to all those concerned but at this stage we have no further comment to make."

But a promoter for the Brussels Diamond League event also told the BBC in September that Pistorius is unlikely to be welcome at future meets in the series.