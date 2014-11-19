Jonnie Peacock: Paralympian learns from 'shock' losses

Jonnie Peacock won European Championship gold in Swansea in August

Paralympic 100m champion Jonnie Peacock has said he has learned lessons from his battle for form this year.

The 21-year-old went into the season recovering from a back problem, and registered his only notable victory at the European Championships.

"It was a lesson. Coming back from my back injury was a struggle," he told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire.

"I lost a few races last year which was difficult for me. It was a shock, but it brings you back down to earth."

Doddington's Peacock won 100m gold at London 2012 and followed that up last year with success in the World Championships and Grand Prix Final.

Jonnie's top times: T44 100m 2011: 11.47secs 2012: 10.85secs 2013: 10.84secs 2014: 10.97secs (10.77secs wind assisted)

But 2014 was less impressive and he was twice beaten by American Richard Browne in high-profile races at the Anniversary Games and the Glasgow Grand Prix.

"It forces you to look at yourself under a magnifying glass and say 'things aren't good enough'," he said.

"You learn so many lessons from losses and not so many from wins, but I'm happy that I was able to hold off to win the European Championships."

Peacock is also hopeful disability athletics can continue to grow in 2015.

Glasgow was the only one of the 14 Diamond League meetings to host a T44 100m race in 2014.

"I always want to push to make it bigger and better - that's just the way I am," he said. "Obviously we've made massive leaps in the last few years but I can't see why we can't carry on making steps forward.

"I want to see televised Paralympic events for the Diamond League meetings abroad."