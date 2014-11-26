Jordanne Whiley beats Yui Kamiji in Wheelchair Tennis Masters

NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London; Dates: 26-30 November Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Jordanne Whiley claimed one of her biggest career singles victories after beating world number one Yui Kamiji at the NEC Wheelchair Tennis Singles Masters in London.

The Birmingham-born 22-year-old won 6-2 6-3 on day one at the Olympic Park.

In September, Whiley became the first Briton to win the calendar year Grand Slam when her and doubles partner Kamiji triumphed at the US Open.

"That's probably the best singles match I've ever played," she told BBC Sport.

Whiley, who is currently ranked sixth in the world in singles, was aggressive from the start against the defending Masters champion.

She showed some skilful touches to record a first win over Kamiji since last year's Korean Open.

But the Briton knows that with two more round-robin matches to come before Saturday's semi-finals, she needs to continue to play at her best.

Jordanne Whiley facts Born 11 June, 1992 in Halesowen, West Midlands Started playing wheelchair tennis aged three Won Paralympic bronze with Lucy Shuker at London 2012 Made Grand Slam debut at 2011 Australian Open Became first Briton to win a calendar year Grand Slam in September

"I came out really focused and I really wanted it," she added. "My new coach Mike Price gave me some new tactics and fresh ideas so to come out onto the big stage and beat Yui is incredible.

"It is hard to play against her because we are friends and know each other so well and I did feel bad but this is business and I was on it.

"The win has given me a massive confidence boost but I'm not in the semi-finals yet so I will have to be focused again in my next game on Thursday and hopefully I can play like that again."

Media playback is not supported on this device Wimbledon champion Jordanne Whiley's 'year to remember'

However, there was disappointment for the two other Britons in action with both Gordon Reid (men's) and Andy Lapthorne (quads) both losing in three sets.

World number three Reid was beaten by 5-7 7-5 7-5 by Belgium's world number five Joachim Gerard while US Open champion Lapthorne was defeated 6-2 4-6 4-6 at the hands of Australian Dylan Alcott.

"It's frustrating because I had my chances and I missed shots I shouldn't have," Reid told BBC Sport.

"I expected a tough match and I got one. I just have to try to take the positives into my next match."