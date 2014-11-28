Gordon Reid reaches Wheelchair Tennis Masters semi-finals

Gordon Reid
NEC Wheelchair Tennis Masters
Venue: Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London; Dates: 26-30 November
Coverage: Daily reports on the BBC Sport website

Britain's Gordon Reid qualified for the semi-finals of the Wheelchair Tennis Masters with a three-set victory over France's Nicolas Peifer in London.

Reid came through 6-3 4-6 6-1 in his final Pool B match, and that was enough to secure his first ever last four place at the Olympic Park.

The 23-year-old Scot faces Japanese top seed Shingo Kunieda, in the semi-final.

World number one David Wagner of the USA beat Andy Lapthorne 6-2 6-4 to deny the Briton a place in the quad semis.

Meanwhile, in the women's singles, Britain's Jordanne Whiley, who had already qualified for the semi-finals, finished the pool stages unbeaten with her third win.

The 22-year-old, who is the world number six, defeated Dutchwoman Sharon Walraven, the world number seven, 6-4 6-1.

Whiley will play world number three Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands in the last four on Saturday, hoping to better her fourth place in last year's tournament.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story