Shingo Kunieda wins third Wheelchair Tennis Masters title
World number one Shingo Kunieda showed his dominance with his third consecutive Wheelchair Tennis Masters title in London.
The 30-year-old Japanese player beat world number seven Nicolas Peifer of France 6-1 6-1.
In the women's tournament, Aniek van Koot of the Netherlands beat compatriot Jiske Griffioen 3-6 6-4 6-1 for her first Masters crown.
Britons Jordanne Whiley and Gordon Reid finished third in the events.
Whiley, who had three match points against Van Koot in their semi-final, defeated top seed and doubles partner Yui Kamiji of Japan 6-3 6-3 in the play-off for third and fourth while Reid beat Dutch player Maikel Scheffers 6-0 6-3.
In the quad division, American David Wagner won his seventh title after defeating Australian Dylan Alcott 6-4 7-5.