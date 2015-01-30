Australian Open: Jordanne Whiley wins doubles title

Jordanne Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji beat Dutch pair Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot

Britain's Jordanne Whiley and her Japanese partner Yui Kamiji have won their fifth consecutive Grand Slam wheelchair doubles title with victory at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

The pair saved match point to beat Dutch pair Jiske Griffioen and Aniek van Koot 4-6 6-4 7-5 on court seven.

"I'm so proud of myself," Whiley told BBC Radio 5 live after the victory which took three hours and 21 minutes.

"When we did the Grand Slam I was ecstatic but I wasn't this happy."

"Coming out of a successful year and coming back and doing that all over again and starting the year with another potential for a Grand Slam is amazing," added the 22-year-old.