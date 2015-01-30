Matt Richardson wins silver in Para-skeleton World Cup

Ex-serviceman Matt Richardson won the first-ever Para-skeleton World Cup event, which was held in Park City, USA on 16 November 2014

Britain's Matt Richardson finished second in the inaugural Para-skeleton World Cup series after a second place finish in the final race in St Moritz.

The ex-serviceman won gold in the first event in Park City, USA and claimed silver in the second in Iglis, Austria.

But the 28-year-old lost to America's Eric Eierdam by just 0.01 seconds in the final event in Switzerland.

"The first ever World Cup has been truly unbelievable," said Richardson. "I am thrilled to come second."

However, the sport and Para-bobsleigh will not be part of the Winter Paralympic schedule until at least 2022.