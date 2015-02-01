Para-cycling: GB enjoy medal success in Newport

Maclean and Fachie are in training for March's UCI World Championships in the Netherlands

Tandem pairing Neil Fachie and Craig Maclean led the way as Great Britain won 18 medals at the Newport Para-cycling International.

The Commonwealth Games double gold medallists won both the kilo and sprint at the event which gave GB key qualification points for Rio 2016.

Jody Cundy set a new personal best in the C4/5 kilo.

There were also golds for Jon Gildea and Crystal Lane and tandem pair Lora Turnham and Lauryn Therin.

Cundy's time of one minute 4.480 seconds was the fastest in his C4 category at sea level and comes after the 36-year-old missed a block of training with an infection of the epiglottis which put him in hospital for a week in November.

Meanwhile, after the sport was included in Saturday's final programme for the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics despite a warning from International Paralympic Committee president Sir Philip Craven, UCI president Brian Cookson said his association was committed to making a major contribution to the sport.

"Thanks to cycling's global reach and the UCI's commitment in promoting our sport, cycling will feature again in five years' time in Japan," he said.

"Meanwhile, we will keep on raising the profile of our discipline through our leading events, the UCI Para-cycling World Championships and UCI Para-cycling World Cup."

Newport medallists

Gold: Neil Fachie & Craig Maclean (tandem sprint, tandem kilo), Lora Turnham & Lauryn Therin (tandem pursuit), Jon Gildea (C5 pursuit), Crystal Lane (C4/5 pursuit), Jody Cundy (C4/5 kilo)

Silver: Sophie Thornhill & Rachel James (tandem kilo), Crystal Lane, Jody Cundy, Craig Preece (team sprint), Jaco van Gass (C4 pursuit), Megan Giglia (C3 pursuit)

Bronze: Louis Rolfe (C2 pursuit), Liz Saul (C4/5 pursuit), Megan Giglia (C1-3 kilo), Jon Gildea (scratch race), Sally Hurst (C2 pursuit), Lora Turnham & Lauryn Therin (tandem pursuit), Liz Saul (C4/5 kilo), Louis Rolfe, Jon Gildea, Jaco van Gass (team sprint)