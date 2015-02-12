Para-cycling world championships: Dame Sarah Storey in GB team

Thornhill and Scott won two gold medals at the Commonwealth Games

Para-cycling Track World Championships Dates: 26-29 March Venue: Apeldoorn, Netherlands

Commonwealth champions Sophie Thornhill, Helen Scott and Neil Fachie have been included in the Great Britain team for next month's UCI Para-cycling Track World Championships.

Dame Sarah Storey and Jody Cundy are also among those in the 14-strong team.

Storey, Britain's most decorated female Paralympian, is in training for the world hour record later this month.

The world championships take place in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands from 26 to 29 March.

Thornhill won two titles at last year's world championships with pilot Rachel James but teamed up with Scott for the Commonwealth Games where they won gold for England in the sprint and kilo events.

Fachie, who was victorious in Glasgow with Craig Maclean, is reunited with pilot Pete Mitchell as they bid to defend their world titles.

Newcomers Megan Giglia, Louis Rolfe and injured ex-serviceman Jaco van Gass also get call-ups for the event.

Great Britain team

Men: Stephen Bate piloted by Adam Duggleby (B/VI), Jody Cundy (C4), Neil Fachie piloted by Pete Mitchell (B/VI), Louis Rolfe (C2), Jaco van Gass (C4)

Women: Megan Giglia (C3), Crystal Lane (C5), Lora Turnham piloted by Lauryn Therin (B/VI), Sophie Thornhill piloted by Helen Scott (B/VI), Dame Sarah Storey (C5)