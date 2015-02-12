Skier Kelly Gallagher could miss Worlds after guide's concussion

Visually impaired skier Kelly Gallagher and guide Charlotte Evans won Britain's first-ever Winter Paralympic gold medal with Super-G victory at Sochi 2014

Paralympic champion skier Kelly Gallagher could miss this month's World Championships after her guide Charlotte Evans suffered concussion.

The pair, who won Britain's first ever Winter Paralympic gold at Sochi 2014, collided in training last month.

In addition to her ban from skiing, Evans has also been told not to make phone calls or use a computer.

"We're more focused on Charlotte's long-term well being than what we can achieve at the Worlds," said Gallagher.

The IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships take place from 28 February to 10 March in Panorama, Canada.

Evans is due to be reassessed by medical experts at the English Institute of Sport next week, where a decision about her potential return for the Worlds will be decided.

The pair missed the start of the season after spending much of the summer promoting Paralympic skiing following their historic achievement in Sochi.

In order to have a chance of competing at the World Championships, visually impaired skier Gallagher must score points by racing in an event this season.

As such she will be teaming up with GB Olympic skier turned coach Ross Green for a Europa Cup event in Italy next week.

However, she has told the BBC it is unlikely they would pair up again for the Panorama Worlds as they may not have enough time to establish the understanding needed to be both safe and competitive.