Aled Davies: Welshman adds shot world record to new discus mark

Aled Davies won discus gold at the London 2012 Paralympics

Britain's Aled Davies has set a second world record in as many days at the International Paralympic Committee Grand Prix event in Dubai.

Davies beat his own F42 world best in Sunday's discus competition, throwing 48.87m to extend his record by 18cm.

And the 23-year-old Welshman threw 15.92m in the shot on Monday to smash the 14.71m he set in winning World Championship gold in Lyon in 2013.

Davies improved his indoor shot best to 15.93m during the winter.

That came after he switched coaches late last year from long-time mentor Anthony Hughes to Ryan Spencer-Jones.

Davies is the Paralympic, world and European champion in the discus, which has been left off the provisional programme for the Rio Paralympics, much to his disappointment.

But both the shot and discus will be part of the programme at the IPC Athletics World Championships in Doha in October.

Meanwhile, the IPC Athletics Grand Prix final will take place on Sunday, 26 July at the Olympic Stadium as part of the Anniversary Games.

The Grand Prix final will form a key element of National Paralympic Day, which will also include swimming at the Aquatics Centre and a number of free events.