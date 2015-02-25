Maria Lyle and Jo Butterfield set new IPC world records

Lyle won two golds at the 2014 IPC European Championships in Swansea

Maria Lyle and Jo Butterfield both set new world records as Britain's success at the IPC Athletics Grand Prix event in Dubai continued on the final day.

Sprinter Lyle, 15, who has cerebral palsy, improved her own T35 200m world record from 30.71 seconds to 30.53.

She tweeted: "Very happy with today's 200m. A new world record is amazing."

Seated thrower Butterfield, 35, who was left paralysed by a tumour on her spinal cord in 2011, set a new best of 8.87m in the F51 discus event.

That beat the previous world record of 8.60m, set last year, and Paralympic champion Josie Pearson's European record of 7.09.

It was Glasgow-based Butterfield's second record of the meeting after she set a new European mark of 19.69m in Tuesday's club throw.

She tweeted: "So happy with discus performance today. New world record #wow. Thanks everyone who supports me make it happen."

The records follow Welshman Aled Davies's new shot and discus world bests on the opening two days of the meeting.