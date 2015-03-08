Millie Knight & Jen Kehoe win skiing silver at IPC Worlds

Knight carried the GB flag at the opening ceremony of the Sochi Winter Paralympics

IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships Venue: Panorama, Canada Date: 4-12 March Coverage: Live streaming on the International Paralympic Committee website. Reports on the BBC Sport website.

Visually-impaired teenager Millie Knight and her guide Jen Kehoe won silver in the giant slalom at the IPC Alpine Skiing World Championships.

The 16-year-old from Kent and Kehoe led by 1.58 seconds after the first run.

But they were slower in their second run in Panorama, Canada and Russia's Paralympic silver medallist Aleksandra Frantceva took advantage.

The Russian and her guide finished on two minutes 24.05 seconds with Knight and Kehoe clocking 2:24.39.

"Today has been amazing, the course has been fantastic and I'm very happy with my race," said the teenager who is the youngest medallist so far at the competition.

Kehoe added: "We've been working really hard in training, just keeping our distance constant and clean and I think we achieved that today. We're really happy."

Knight was Britain's youngest ever Winter Paralympian when she competed in Sochi last year with guide Rachael Ferrier.

But reunited this season with previous guide Kehoe, who missed the chance to compete in Sochi through injury, the pair have enjoyed a successful partnership on the Europa Cup circuit.

The pair will be in action again in Tuesday's slalom hoping to win Britain's first-ever World Championship gold.

Of the other Britons in action, James Whitley was 18th in the standing category with Chris Lloyd failing to finish his first run, while Ben Sneesby finished 14th in the seated division but team-mate Mick Brennan was another who did not make it to the second run.