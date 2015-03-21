GB sledge hockey team miss out on promotion

Great Britain's sledge hockey team last competed at a Winter Paralympics in 2006

Great Britain's sledge hockey team have missed out on promotion to the A Division of the World Championships.

The team won just one of their five round-robin games in the B Division tournament in Sweden.

Their sole success came against Austria with Tyler Christopher scoring both goals in a 2-1 victory.

Their final game against Poland on Saturday went to overtime but GB lost 3-2 with Christopher and Matt Clarkson scoring the goals.

If Britain are to qualify for the 2018 Winter Paralympics in Pyeonchang, they must now finish in the top three in next year's B Division event. They would then go into a qualification tournament with the bottom three teams from the A Pool for the final places at the Games.