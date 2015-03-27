Bethany Firth sets second world best at Glasgow meeting

Media playback is not supported on this device Firth delighted with world record

British Para-Swimming International Meet

Venue: Tollcross International Swimming Centre, Glasgow Date: Thursday 26-Sunday, 29 March Coverage: Daily reports and interviews on the BBC Sport website

Northern Ireland's Bethany Firth has set a second world best at the British Para-Swimming International Meet.

Firth, 19, set a new mark in Thursday's 100m breaststroke and did the same in the 200m individual medley in her SM14 category in Glasgow on Friday morning.

Her time of two minutes 22.67 seconds beat the old mark of 2:24.16 held by Russia's Valeriia Shabalina.

Her swim was another qualification time for July's World Championships which will also be held in Glasgow.

BBC Sport disability sport reporter Elizabeth Hudson "This event is a mixed class event, meaning swimmers in all categories compete against each other and the overall medallists are decided by who swims closest to the world record in their individual class, rather than the fastest swimmer overall. However, as it also doubles as trials for this summer's IPC World Championships, GB hopefuls are primarily aiming to beat the qualifying marks for their individual events, rather than winning medals."

Friday's time needs to be ratified by the International Paralympic Committee to become an official world record.

The competition at Glasgow's Tollcross International Swimming Centre doubles as a qualification meet for the 2015 IPC Swimming World Championships at the same venue.

Firth formerly competed for Ireland but now represents Britain.

Her performance in Thursday's SB14 100m breaststroke heats was 1.43 seconds inside the previous world mark and was also over three seconds inside the GB qualifying standard for the event.