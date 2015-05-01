Paracanoe: Briton Anne Dickins wins European gold

Anne Dickins crossed the finish line some two seconds in front of Romanian Mihaela Lulea

Paracanoe world champion Anne Dickins led the way as Britain won gold and bronze on day one of the European Championships in the Czech Republic.

Dickins dominated the women's KL3 200m final in Racice, while Martin Tweedie took bronze in the men's VL3 200m.

Robert Oliver and Nicholas Beighton earned places in Saturday's finals.

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) recently confirmed only kayak events will feature when the sport makes its Paralympic debut at Rio 2016.

"I really feel proud to be the first gold medallist in the new KL3 category and I'm really pleased that paracanoe now has a robust classification system moving forward," said Dickins.