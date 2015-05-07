Rio Paralympics: Organisers want record ticket sales

The Rio Games will be the biggest Paralympic Games to date.

Organisers say that more than three million tickets will be made available for the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

It is hoped that the total will pass the record 2.8m sold for the 2012 London Games.

Tickets will go on sale on 7 September 2015 - a year to the start date - with Rio marking the event by hosting a National Paralympic Day.

Around 4,350 athletes from more than 170 countries will compete in 22 sports from 7-18 September 2016.

Andrew Parsons, chairman of the Rio 2016 Paralympic integration committee said: "Many world records will be set by athletes during the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, but the first one we hope will be broken by the public.

"The Brazilian people will play a major role in breaking the record for Paralympic Games ticket sales, but we are also counting on international fans to achieve this fantastic target," said Parsons, who is also International Paralympic Committee vice president.