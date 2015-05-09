GB's Will Bayley and Billy Shilton win Para table tennis gold

From the section

Will Bayley won a men's singles silver class 7 medal at the 2012 Paralympics

Will Bayley and Billy Shilton won Para table tennis team gold for Britain at the Slovenia Open by beating world champions Spain.

Bayley, 27, and Shilton, 16, defeated Jordi Morales and Alvaro Valera 3-1 in the men's class 7 final in Lasko.

Fellow Briton Megan Shackleton, 16, and Slovakian playing partner Alena Kanova took silver in the women's class 4 team event, after losing to Serbia 3-2.

Jane Campbell and Sara Head won women's class 3 team bronze for Britain.