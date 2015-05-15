Road World Cup: London 2012 gold medallists in GB team

Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall began training together in 2013, with medals following shortly afterwards at the Para-cycling Road World Championships

David Smith and Josie Pearson, who both won gold medals at the London 2012 Paralympics, are in the Great Britain team for next month's opening UCI Para-cycling Road World Cup event in Italy.

Smith, who was part of the rowing mixed coxed four, and discus champion Pearson have both switched sports since 2012.

World time trial champion tandem pair Lora Turnham and Corrine Hall will line up in the first two World Cup races.

Those events are in Italy (5-7 June) and Switzerland (13-16 June).

Turnham and Hall opened their season with victory in the time trial at last month's Verola Para-cycling Cup in Italy.

Paralympic champion David Stone and silver medallist Karen Darke are also included for both races as the British team aim to pick up qualifying points for the Rio Paralympics.

Joining GB debutants Smith and Pearson in Italy will be Megan Giglia and Louis Rolfe, who recently made their debuts in March's Para-cycling Track World Championships.

Dame Sarah Storey, who won five Paralympic golds as a swimmer in the 1990s before switching to cycling where she won six golds across the 2008 and 2012 Paralympic Games, will not be racing in the World Cups.

She continues to work with her Pearl Izumi Sports Tours International team but will be in contention for selection for July's Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Switzerland.

Riders for Italy and Switzerland World Cup: Karen Darke (H3), David Stone (T2), Steve Bate & Adam Duggleby (tandem), Lora Turnham & Corrine Hall (tandem), Simon Price (C2), Brian Alldis (H4), Jon Gildea (C5), Jaco van Gass (C4).

Italy World Cup only: Megan Giglia (C3), Louis Rolfe (C2), Liz Saul (C4), Hannah Dines (T2), David Smith (C4), Josie Pearson (H1).