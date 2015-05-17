GB Para-rowing team enjoy Varese medal success

Tom Aggar found Russian rival Aleksei Chuvashev too strong in Sunday's race

The Great Britain team finished with eight medals, including six golds, at the International Para-Rowing Regatta in Italy.

Two of the golds were won by the LTA mixed coxed four, who are reigning Paralympic and World champions.

Beijing 2008 Paralympic champion Tom Aggar won gold and silver in the arms and shoulders single scull races.

Laurence Whiteley and newcomer Scott Meenagh both took golds from the trunk and arms single sculls events.

The team will remain in Italy for training ahead of the World Cup in Varese from 19-21 June, which will feature Para-rowing.

However, the main focus for the year will be the World Championships which begin in France on 30 August and double as a qualification regatta for the 2016 Rio Paralympics.